Officials to Study Which L.A. County Metro Properties Could House Homeless Facilities

As homelessness surges across Los Angeles County, the region’s largest transportation agency is exploring whether some of its properties — including bus yards and Metro stations — could be used to provide services for people living on the streets.

At a downtown meeting Thursday, Metro’s board of directors asked the agency to prepare a list of properties that could accommodate showers, storage for belongings, parking lots where people could sleep in their cars overnight, or other facilities.

The county’s rising homeless population has become a major concern for Metro as ridership on the system continues to decline. Nearly three in 10 riders told the agency that they stopped taking transit because they felt unsafe.

During Thursday’s meeting, Los Angeles County Supervisor and Metro director Mark Ridley-Thomas urged an expansion of a program that pays for homeless outreach along the Red Line subway, where complaints about cleanliness and safety are common.

