LA designer Donna Mizani joined us live with sexy spring trends from her line. Sold at Revolve.com among many other retailers and worn by the likes of Gigi and Bella Hadid, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kaia Gerber, to name a few, the 33 year old has grown up, evolved and thrived in the fast changing world of contemporary women’s apparel. Utilizing her passion for high quality design and appreciation for the female physique, Mizani launched with several few body-loving cut-out dresses which has evolved into a full collection of tops, bottoms, jackets, dresses and swim. Mizani plans to expand in new categories such work-out clothes, shoes, bags and belts. As one of Revolve’s first breakout female designers almost 10 years ago, the designer that has thrived in digital age of retail and Instagram shopping and she has interesting insight on the evolution and future of the industry. 100% of the Donna Mizani Collection is manufactured in downtown L.A.’s Garment District. For more information on Donna Mizani, you can go to her website or follow her on social media.
Sexy Spring Looks With Donna Mizani
