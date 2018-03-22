Some Evacuation Orders Lifted as L.A. County Prepares for Second Round of Rain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Lighter than expected rainfall Wednesday prompted officials in Los Angeles County to lift some of the mandatory evacuation orders in place for the region’s burn areas, despite another round of showers expected Thursday.

Mandatory evacuations for Kagel Canyon, Lopez Canyon, and Little Tujunga, which were to begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday, have been canceled, according to the county’s information website.

The good news did not spread to residents in the La Tuna Canyon area however, where mandatory evacuations remained in place from the 8300 block to the 9000 block of La Tuna Canyon Road in the Sun Valley area.

Evacuation centers at Sylmar Recreation Center and Sun Valley Recreation Center would remain open, according to the website.

Officials are concerned about possible mud and debris flows as several inches of rain are expected to drop on the region Thursday.

Voluntary evacuations are in place Thursday for some residents in Burbank that were impacted by the Creek Fire in December.

The voluntary evacuations began at 6 a.m. Thursday through at least 6 p.m. for Country Club Drive east of Via Montana, all of Hamline Place, and Groton Drive east of Kenneth Road, according to the City’s website.

A rain storm in January resulted in a mudslide that sent the driver of a Prius sliding down a flooded roadway in an incident that was captured on video.

In Studio City, surveillance video captured the collapse of a giant pine tree amid Wednesday's heavy showers.

Residents were in the home at the time of the incident, but no one was injured. One resident said the tree was already leaning before it finally toppled in the rain.

Crews are expected to begin removing the tree Thursday and evaluate the safety of other trees in the neighborhood.

In Riverside County, Corona residents impacted by the Canyon Fire have been placed under mandatory evacuation orders.

Residents were told to leave the area below the Cleveland National Forest beginning at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

One resident who decided to stay said he had enough foliage around his yard to feel safe.

“The last time that we left it was very hard to get back up. We have our family here, our business to run, so we didn’t want to leave.” Chris Muller said.

Forecasters are calling for between 2 and 4 inches of rain to drop on the foothill and mountain areas Thursday.

Peak rain rates could reach a half-inch to one-inch per hour, according to the national weather service.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video