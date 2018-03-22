Suspicious Package From Austin Cleared by LAPD Bomb Squad in Leimert Park

Los Angeles police cleared a package delivered to a Leimert Park home that came from Austin, Texas, where a serial bomber terrorized the city for 19 days before blowing himself up.

About 6:20 p.m., the LAPD bomb squad was called to the 4200 block of South Bronson Avenue, where a FedEx package was delivered from an Austin address, Officer Tony Im said.

Investigators “determined there was no bomb or anything suspicious” in the package, Im said. He said the package contained marketing material.

The residents called the police because they were not expecting a package and did not know who sent it.

