Whittier Man Sentenced to Life for Fatally Beating Infant Daughter

A Whittier man was given 25 years to life in state prison Thursday after being convicted of killing his 6-month-old daughter who suffered massive trauma after he hit her, prosecutors said.

A jury found Eduardo Orozco, 26, guilty of second-degree murder and assault on a child in the 2013 death last month, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

The incident occurred in May 10, 2013, when Orozco was left alone at home to watch 6-month-old Mia. At some point, he called the child’s mother to tell her that Mia had stopped breathing, according to prosecutors.

Her mother immediately returned home, and Mia was taken to the hospital in an ambulance, where she was pronounced dead.

The infant had suffered internal bleeding, four broken ribs, two punctured lungs and a lacerated heart, according to testimony presented during the trial.

Her official cause of death was massive blunt force trauma to the abdomen, and an autopsy revealed her ribs had previously been fractured and healed, DA’s officials said.

Orozco had admitted that he hit his daughter to L.A. County sheriff’s investigators, prosecutors said.

During the trial, Mia’s pediatrician also testified she had noticed bruising on her body and other signs that indicated the child had been abused before her death.

The jury had deliberated for less than a day before finding Orozco guilty.