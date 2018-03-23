1 Killed, 6 Injured in Tustin Crash: OCFA

One person was killed and six others were injured in a Tustin crash Friday afternoon.

The crash was occurred near the intersection of Legacy Tustin Ranch roads.

One person was declared dead at the scene, and the condition of the six other people was unknown.

Victims had to be extricated from the car, the Orange County Fire Authority tweeted.

The car had major front end damage and a broken windshield, aerial video from Sky5 showed. It did not appear that any other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Tustin – OCFA & Tustin PD on scene of a traffic collision on the 16000 block of Legacy. 6 patients transported, 1 DOA. Jaws of Life used to extricate patients. Tustin PD is Investigating incident. pic.twitter.com/FbZVprvdwS — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) March 23, 2018