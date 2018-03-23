3 Men Charged With Capital Murder in Connection With Inglewood Home-Invasion Shooting That Left 1 Dead, 2 Injured

Three men described as gang members have been charged with capital murder in connection with an Inglewood home-invasion shooting left a man dead and two women injured, officials announced Friday.

Brandon Perez, 24, aka “Bad Ass,” Raul Carlos, 39, and Alejandro Garduno, 25, aka “Lil Ghost, each face one count of murder with a special circumstance allegation of murder during the commission of a burglary and murder to further the activities of a criminal street gang.

They are also charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count of first-degree burglary and possession of a firearm by a felon, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

The incident occurred about 12:30 a.m. March 20 in the 3700 block of 106th Street.

Prosecutors allege that the men broke into the home and fired on two men and a woman. Eric Urias, 25, died.

The women were taken to a hospital and were in stable condition.

All three men were arrested near the scene the day of the shooting, Inglewood police said.

Inglewood Mayor James Butts said the shooting appeared to be gang related.

The men were scheduled to be arraigned Thursday, but the arrangement was continued to April 19.

They are being held without bail and face the death penalty or life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The decision to seek the death penalty will be made at a later date, officials said.