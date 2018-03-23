6 Injured After Car Crashes Into South L.A. House, Causing Porch to Collapse: LAFD

Six people were injured after a car crashed into a house in South Los Angeles Friday evening, causing the home’s porch to collapse, the Los Angeles Fire Department said in an alert.

The incident, which occurred in the 4600 block of South Wall Street, was reported at about 5:19 p.m., officials said. Information about the nature of those injuries or who the victims are has not yet been released by fire officials.

Sky5 video showed a stairwell on the damaged building broken in different areas, with pieces of debris strewn about below it as some apparent victims were carried away on stretchers and investigators looked through the scene.

