Ask the Doc With Veterinarian Doc Halligan: How to Raise the Perfect Puppy

Renowned veterinarian, author, and celebrity spokesperson Karen “Doc” Halligan and the Chief Veterinary Officer of The Lucy Pet Foundation joined us live with tips on how to raise the perfect puppy. The Lucy Pet Foundation Spay and Neuter Bus will be at Vallarta Supermarket (13820 Foothill Blvd) in Sylmar on March 23 from 10a-4p. For more information, click HERE. And for more information on the puppy Rose who was featured in the segment with Doc Halligan, visit Vanderpump Dogs and click the adopt link, there you can see all our available puppies (updated weekly), fill in and submit the adoption application.
