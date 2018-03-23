Possible Burglary Suspect Leads LAPD on High-Speed Pursuit in Culver City, Into Mall Parking Structure

Posted 12:15 PM, March 23, 2018, by , Updated at 12:52PM, March 23, 2018

 

Los Angeles Police officials were pursuing a possible burglary suspect in West L.A. who eventually drove into a mall parking structure Friday afternoon.

A speeding BMW leads LAPD on a chase on the southbound 405 Freeway in West L.A. on March 23, 2018. (Credit: KTLA)

A speeding BMW leads LAPD on a chase on the southbound 405 Freeway in West L.A. on March 23, 2018. (Credit: KTLA)

The vehicle appears to be a white BMW sedan with paper plates, aerial video from Sky5 showed.

The pursuit apparently started in the Sherman Oaks area and the driver continued along the 405 Freeway, through the Sepulveda Pass and into West Los Angeles.

The driver was weaving in and out of traffic at a high rate of speed, often on the shoulder of the highway, aerial video showed.

The driver eventually got off the highway and drove into a parking garage on the east side of the Westfield Culver City shopping mall, video showed.

Police units surrounded exits on the south side of the complex and it is unclear whether or not the driver was taking into custody.

Police asked residents to avoid the area.

A driver who led police on a pursuit from the San Fernando Valley to West L.A. drives into the parking structure of the Westfield Culver City shopping mall on March 23, 2018. (Credit: KTLA)

A driver who led police on a pursuit from the San Fernando Valley to West L.A. drives into the parking structure of the Westfield Culver City shopping mall on March 23, 2018. (Credit: KTLA)