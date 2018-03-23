× California Unemployment Rate Falls to Record Low of 4.3% But Job Growth Slows, Monthly Figures Show

California added 14,000 net jobs to payrolls last month, while the unemployment rate fell to 4.3% from 4.4% a month earlier, according to data released Friday from the state’s Employment Development Department.

The February job numbers mark a slowdown from an upwardly revised gain of 48,900 in January.

Six of the state’s 11 industry sectors added jobs last month. The professional and business services sector saw the largest increase: a net 8,300 jobs. Payrolls in the construction and manufacturing fields grew by 6,800 and 3,500 jobs, respectively.

The educational and health services sector, the leisure and hospitality sector and the financial activities sector also added jobs.

