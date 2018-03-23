Daryl Hall and John Oates Giveaway

They ruled pop music for decades. Now legendary pop superstars Daryl Hall and John Oates have teamed up with 90’s hit-makers Train for an unforgettable concert event. Watch the KTLA 5 Morning News on Tuesday, March 27th for your chance to win two tickets see Daryl Hall and John Oates and Train on your choice of either Sunday May 6th at the Honda Center or Tuesday July 31st at The Forum. Tickets are on sale at livenation.com. Don’t miss your chance to see two great bands on one incredible night.

Already have the code word? You can also enter below:

The “Short Code” to enter below is 515151

