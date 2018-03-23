Dead Body Found Off 101 Freeway Near Echo Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A dead body was discovered just off the 101 Freeway near Echo Park Friday night, police said.

Police received a call about the body at about 8:30 p.m., according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Tony Im. He said California Highway Patrol officials told LAPD that they found a body with possible stab wounds.

However, authorities did not call the coroner due to a need to further investigate, Im said.

No other details, such as the gender or age of the person, have been released by law enforcement.

KTLA's Nidia Becerra contributed to this story.