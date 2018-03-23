Earthquake Early Warning System Gets Big Boost as Part of $1.3-Trillion Federal Budget Bill

The earthquake early warning system under construction on the West Coast got a significant boost in its proposed funding for the current budget year, defying a proposal by President Trump to end federal funding of the program.

As part of the $1.3-trillion budget bill approved by the House on Thursday and the Senate on Friday, lawmakers penciled in $22.9 million for the project.

That proposed funding more than doubles how much the U.S. Geological Survey’s early warning system got in the previous year’s budget, $10.2 million.

“The significant funding provided in the bill will help ensure that the West Coast has a functioning earthquake early warning system in the near future,” Rep. Ken Calvert (R-Corona), chairman of a House subcommittee overseeing funding of the USGS, said in a statement. Read the full story on LATimes.com.