× L.A. City Council Committee Opposes State Bill Designed to Allow More Apartment Housing Near Transit

A key committee of the Los Angeles City Council came out Friday against a bill aimed at increasing the number of locations where multistory residential buildings could be constructed in the city.

The Rules, Elections and Intergovernmental Relations Committee voted 2 to 0 to oppose Senate Bill 827, which lifts or eliminates local restrictions on density, height and parking on properties that sit near rail stations and higher-frequency bus stops — even if those locations are in single-family or low-density neighborhoods.

Council President Herb Wesson praised the bill’s author, State Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco), for “wanting to do what he believes is right.” But he argued that decisions on real estate development should remain in local hands.

“We need to deal with our housing crisis. We have to stop putting it off,” said Wesson, whose district stretches from Koreatown to Leimert Park. “But it is our responsibility.”

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

CALL TO ACTION: On Friday, an L.A. City Council committee is taking up a resolution to oppose SB 827, the pro-developer, pro-gentrification bill. Send an email to the committee's chairman, urging him to approve the resolution. #StopSB827 #KillTheBill https://t.co/QsXo8kEr2C — Housing Is A Human Right (@HousingHumanRt) March 20, 2018

“We can have all the electric vehicles and solar panels in the world, but we won’t meet our climate goals without making it easier for people to live near where they work, and live near transit and drive less.” Yes on #SB827: more people living by transit https://t.co/ggh3qoQJlD — Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) March 16, 2018