The exciting Los Angeles County Air Show is taking place in Lancaster this weekend, and the highlight includes an aerobatic plan along with one of the best pilots. Christina Pascucci reports from Lancaster for the KTLA 5 News at 1 on March 23, 2018.
L.A. County Air Show to Thrill Spectators in Lancaster This Weekend
