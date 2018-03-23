3 Tennessee Men Accused of Raping Teen Girl, Posting Video of the Attack on Facebook Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Three young men are behind bars in Memphis, Tennessee, after allegedly raping a teenager inside her home and posting video of the attack on Facebook Live.

Martin Milan, 19, Antun Hester, 18, and Rayford Smith, 19, were all charged with aggravated rape and especially aggravated exploitation of a minor after the 17-year-old victim reported the incident on Wednesday, KTLA sister station WREG in Memphis reported.

Via text message, the teen girl invited Milan over to her house to have sex, but when he asked if he could bring his "brother" Hester too, she said she wasn't interested, according to text messages described in an arrest affidavit obtained by the Memphis Commercial Appeal newspaper.

When Milan arrived later that day with Smith and Hester in tow, the 17-year-old girl let them inside the home, but once again made it clear she was only interested in Milan, WREG reported. The others were told to wait in another room.

Several minutes later, Smith and Hester entered the teen's room and raped her, police said. Smith allegedly recorded the attack on his cellphone and posted it on Facebook Live, the affidavit stated.

After the incident, the victim said she hid in her grandmother's bathroom and called police, the newspaper reported.

At first, Smith told police he did not have sex with the teen but confirmed he was the one who recorded the video. He later reportedly changed his story but stated Hester was the one who walked into the room first and raped the woman, according to WREG.

Officers confirmed they recovered the text messages between the teen girl and Milan.

The suspects were expected to appear in court Friday for arraignment, the Commercial Appeal reported.