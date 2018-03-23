Nancy McFadden, Gov. Jerry Brown’s Chief of Staff, Dies After Cancer Diagnosis

Nancy McFadden, who translated the sweeping agenda of Gov. Jerry Brown’s return to power into legislative action and established law as his top advisor, died Thursday after battling ovarian cancer.

In January, she stepped away from her daily state Capitol duties to receive additional medical treatment. A spokesman for the governor said McFadden died Thursday night at her home in Sacramento, surrounded by family and friends.

She was 59.

In a statement Friday, Brown called McFadden “the best chief of staff a governor could ever ask for.”

