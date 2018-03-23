Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Relationship With Royal Biographer Katie Nicholl

Posted 11:54 AM, March 23, 2018, by

Bestselling Royal biographer Katie Nicholl joined us live with an inside look at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship. Katie’s new book is called “Harry: Life, Loss and Love” Katie has become the go-to source on all things royal—even Prince Harry used to read her addictive, award-winning weekly column. The book is available on Amazon. For more information on Katie, you can follow her on twitter.