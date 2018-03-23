Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Relationship With Royal Biographer Katie Nicholl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Bestselling Royal biographer Katie Nicholl joined us live with an inside look at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship. Katie’s new book is called “Harry: Life, Loss and Love” Katie has become the go-to source on all things royal—even Prince Harry used to read her addictive, award-winning weekly column. The book is available on Amazon. For more information on Katie, you can follow her on twitter.