Suspect Driving Truck Linked to Homicide Fatally Shoots Himself in Corona Area After 70-Mile Pursuit: CHP

The driver of a stolen pickup who was possibly tied to a homicide that occurred in Los Angeles County fatally shot himself in the Corona area after a lengthy pursuit, officials said Friday.

The armed man led several law enforcement agencies on a roughly 70-mile chase from Hesperia before he was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the California Highway Patrol said in a news release.

The pursuit began Thursday night at about 8:45 p.m., when San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputies noticed a stolen Toyota Tacoma heading south on the 15 Freeway in Hesperia, CHP said.

The truck had recently been used in a homicide in L.A. County, according to investigators.

CHP officers assumed control of the pursuit once it reached the Mira Loma area in Riverside County, as the suspect continued down the 15 Freeway.

Authorities attempted to stop the man by deploying two spike strips, which the Tacoma did make contact with, but the driver was able to continue evading officers.

The pickup headed westbound at the 91 Freeway interchange in Corona and not long after exited at Green River Road, CHP said.

The vehicle then came to a stop, and the man was found dead, officials said.

CHP is continuing to investigate the incident. No further details were available.