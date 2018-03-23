Trapped Driver Pulled From Vehicle After Crashing Through Wall of North Hollywood Bike Shop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An investigation is underway in North Hollywood after a driver crashed into a bike shop early Friday morning.

The solo-vehicle crash occurred just before 2 a.m. in the 10900 block of Kling Street, Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey said.

The driver was trapped inside the vehicle following the crash and had to be removed by emergency personnel, Humphrey said.

The condition of the trapped person was unknown.

Video from the scene showed a dark-colored car partially inside the Pedego Electric Bikes store after it crashed through a street-facing wall.

Authorities have not identified the driver and there was no word on whether drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

The Department of Building and Safety would need to assess any structural damage to the building, Humphrey said.