Vigil Planned for Stephon Clark, Unarmed Man Shot Dead by Sacramento Police in His Grandmother’s Backyard

Activists in Sacramento are planning a candlelight vigil Friday evening for Stephon Clark, the unarmed black man who was fatally shot by police in his backyard last weekend.

The vigil is scheduled for 7 p.m. at 29th Street and Florin Road, near the site of the Sunday shooting, organizers said. The vigil is meant to remember not only Clark, but others killed by Sacramento police.

A petition circulating on the Color of Change website Friday demanded that Sacramento County Dist. Atty. Anne Marie Schubert bring charges against the officers who shot Clark.

“We know that District Attorney Schubert has a pattern of declining to prosecute killer cops who murder Black people,” the petition said. “She cannot let another killer cop get away with murder, and that we want justice for Zoe,” a reference to the nickname Clark went by.

