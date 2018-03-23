Walmart Tests New Shelf-Scanning Robot at Burbank Store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Artificial-intelligence devices seem to be everywhere nowadays.

An increasing number of consumers are purchasing Google Home or Amazon Echo devices to use their smart-assistant capabilities, whereas automobile manufactures and some ride-sharing companies are working to create fully automated vehicles.

Discount retailer Walmart has also been looking to see how it can incorporate an artificial-intelligence device into the retail market to make some of the day-to-day operations at its thousands of stores in the United States more efficient, and the company is close to turning that vision into reality.

On Wednesday, store officials gathered at the Burbank Walmart Supercenter at 1301 N. Victory Place to demonstrate a new shelf-scanning robot developed by Bossa Nova Robotics.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

34.188165 -118.325191