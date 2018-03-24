Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”, Saturday, March 24th, 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's Saturday! It's Springtime! There are several Springtime activities on the Saturday "Gayle on the Go!"list. Enjoy!

Latin Food Fest!

6th Annual Culinary Classic

Adjacent to the Santa Monica Pier

1550 Pacific Coast Highway

Santa Monica

http://www.latinfoodfest.com

Yum! Yum! Yummy! California’s largest annual Hispanic culinary celebration is here! It’s the 6th Annual Latin Food Fest in Santa Monica adjacent to the Santa Monica Pier.

Admission is $29.00 to enjoy cooking demonstrations, live music and more.

Annual Plant Sale & Open House

Eagle Rockdale Community Garden & Art Park

1003 Rockdale Ave

Los Angeles

Locally grown fruits and vegetables are for sale at the Eagle Rockdale Community Garden & Art Park. Some items are only four-dollars per plant.

Hattie McDaniel: What I Need You to Know @ 8pm

One Woman Show Starring Vickilyn Reynolds

Second Baptist Church

2412 Griffith Avenue

Los Angeles

http://www.hattiewhatineedyoutoknow.com

Actress, singer, songwriter, and comedian Hattie McDaniel, the first African American to win an Academy Award, is honored in the one woman show “HATTIE MCDANIEL: WHAT I NEED YOU TO KNOW.”

Singer, actress Vickilyn Reynolds one woman show takes us on a journey teaching us about how McDaniels succeeded in Hollywood despite racism and segregation of the 1940s and the 1950s.

Masters of the American West @ 10:30am

The Autry Museum of the American West

4700 Western Heritage Way

Los Angeles

theautry.org

323 667 2000

theautry.org

This is the last weekend to explore the country’s premier Western art show at The Autry Museum of the American West. MASTERS OF THE AMERICAN WEST 2018 features 70 nationally recognized contemporary Western artists.

The exhibition and sale of historic and mythic Western experiences is available now through tomorrow Sunday, March 25th.

The Wall That Heals

Replica Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall

Lone Hill Middle School

700 South Lone Hill

San Dimas

http://www.vvmf.org

The replica of the Washington, D.C. Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall has arrived in Southern California. The travelling wall is open at a free display open 24 hours a day now through Sunday at Lone Hill Middle School in San Dimas.

The 375-foot-long Wall That Heals honors the more than three million Americans who served in the U.S. Armed Forces during the Vietnam War and it bears the names of the more than 58,000 men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in Vietnam.

Genghis Khan: The Exhibition

Ronald Reagan Presidential Library& Museum

40 Presidential Drive

Simi Valley

805 522 2977

http://www.reaganfoundation.org

Genghis Khan: The Exhibition is happening at the Reagan Presidential Library and Museum. Most of us learn in school about Genghis Khan the brutal barbarian, but here we also learn about Genghis Khan the civilizer and lawmaker responsible for introducing pants, the Pony Express, paper money, skis, violins, Bakhlava and the celebratory term “hooray” to Western culture. The Reagan Library and Museum is the only stop in Southern California for this international exhibition.

King Tut: Treasures of the Golden Pharaoh

California Science Center

700 Exposition Park Drive

Los Angeles

323 724 3623

californiasciencecenter.org

King Tut exhibitions have toured Southern California since the 1960s. Well, the king is back in a new exhibition at the California Science Center in Exposition Park in downtown Los Angeles. This is KING TUT: TREASURES OF THE GOLDEN PHARAOH.

Egyptian officials say the new exhibition has nearly triple the number of objects that have previously toured — many leaving Egypt for the first time because this is the 100th anniversary of the discovery of King Tut’s tomb.

Make it a GREAT Saturday! Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

