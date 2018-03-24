Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”, Saturday, March 24th, 2018

It's Saturday! It's Springtime! There are several Springtime activities on the Saturday "Gayle on the Go!"list. Enjoy!
Latin Food Fest!
6th Annual Culinary Classic
Adjacent to the Santa Monica Pier
1550 Pacific Coast Highway
Santa Monica
http://www.latinfoodfest.com
Yum! Yum! Yummy! California’s largest annual Hispanic culinary celebration is here! It’s the 6th Annual Latin Food Fest in Santa Monica adjacent to the Santa Monica Pier.
Admission is $29.00 to enjoy cooking demonstrations, live music and more.
Annual Plant Sale & Open House
Eagle Rockdale Community Garden & Art Park
1003 Rockdale Ave
Los Angeles
Locally grown fruits and vegetables are for sale at the Eagle Rockdale Community Garden & Art Park. Some items are only four-dollars per plant.
Hattie McDaniel: What I Need You to Know @ 8pm
One Woman Show Starring Vickilyn Reynolds
Second Baptist Church
2412 Griffith Avenue
Los Angeles
http://www.hattiewhatineedyoutoknow.com
Actress, singer, songwriter, and comedian Hattie McDaniel, the first African American to win an Academy Award, is honored in the one woman show “HATTIE MCDANIEL: WHAT I NEED YOU TO KNOW.”
Singer, actress Vickilyn Reynolds one woman show takes us on a journey teaching us about how McDaniels succeeded in Hollywood despite racism and segregation of the 1940s and the 1950s.
Masters of the American West @ 10:30am
The Autry Museum of the American West
4700 Western Heritage Way
Los Angeles
theautry.org
323 667 2000
theautry.org
This is the last weekend to explore the country’s premier Western art show at The Autry Museum of the American West. MASTERS OF THE AMERICAN WEST 2018 features 70 nationally recognized contemporary Western artists.
The exhibition and sale of historic and mythic Western experiences is available now through tomorrow Sunday, March 25th.
The Wall That Heals
Replica Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall
Lone Hill Middle School
700 South Lone Hill
San Dimas
http://www.vvmf.org
The replica of the Washington, D.C. Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall has arrived in Southern California. The travelling wall is open at a free display open 24 hours a day now through Sunday at Lone Hill Middle School in San Dimas.
The 375-foot-long Wall That Heals honors the more than three million Americans who served in the U.S. Armed Forces during the Vietnam War and it bears the names of the more than 58,000 men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in Vietnam.
Genghis Khan: The Exhibition
Ronald Reagan Presidential Library& Museum
40 Presidential Drive
Simi Valley
805 522 2977
http://www.reaganfoundation.org
Genghis Khan: The Exhibition is happening at the Reagan Presidential Library and Museum. Most of us learn in school about Genghis Khan the brutal barbarian, but here we also learn about Genghis Khan the civilizer and lawmaker responsible for introducing pants, the Pony Express, paper money, skis, violins, Bakhlava and the celebratory term “hooray” to Western culture. The Reagan Library and Museum is the only stop in Southern California for this international exhibition.
King Tut: Treasures of the Golden Pharaoh
California Science Center
700 Exposition Park Drive
Los Angeles
323 724 3623
californiasciencecenter.org
King Tut exhibitions have toured Southern California since the 1960s. Well, the king is back in a new exhibition at the California Science Center in Exposition Park in downtown Los Angeles. This is KING TUT: TREASURES OF THE GOLDEN PHARAOH.
Egyptian officials say the new exhibition has nearly triple the number of objects that have previously toured — many leaving Egypt for the first time because this is the 100th anniversary of the discovery of King Tut’s tomb.
Make it a GREAT Saturday! Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.
