California Courts Paid at Least $500,000 to Resolve Sex Harassment Suits Against Judges and Employees: Records

California’s court system paid more than $500,000 over seven years to resolve sexual harassment complaints against judges and staff, according to records released Friday.

In response to a public records request by The Times, the Judicial Council, the rule-making body for the court system, said it paid $296,000 to resolve three sexual harassment complaints against judges and $225,000 to settle two lawsuits against court staff.

In addition, the council reported spending $79,750 since 2010 for outside attorney-investigators to look into sexual harassment allegations or other complaints against five judges.

The Judicial Council’s brief response to The Times’ request, citing attorney-client privilege and a court rule, did not reveal the names of the courts, judges or employees alleged to have been involved in the sexual harassment.

