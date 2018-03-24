Demonstrators Gather for March for Our Lives in DTLA, Call for End to Gun Violence in Schools 

Demonstrators are gathering in downtown Los Angeles Saturday morning for a local March for Our Lives rally, joining people across the country in calling for an end to violence in schools.

The main march in Washington, D.C. was organized by #NeverAgain, a group of students who survived the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Seventeen people were killed in the February 14 massacre.

Officials anticipate about 60,000 people at the Los Angeles rally, which begins at 9 a.m. at 603 South Spring Street. It will culminate at City Hall, where speakers, including Mayor Eric Garcetti, will address the crowd.

Other speakers include Marjory Stoneman Douglas students, Amy Schumer and Yara Shahidi. Charlie Puth, Rita Ora and Leona Lewis are expected to perform.

The event is expected to end about 1 p.m.

The marches are calling for the passage of a law to ban assault weapons frequently used to carry out mass shootings; stop the sale of high-capacity magazines and close loopholes in background checks and implement laws that require background checks on gun purchases, according to the event’s website.

Saturday’s event is a followup to national school walkouts on March 14.

Similar marches were planned in Santa Clarita, Burbank, Pico Rivera, Santa Monica, Manhattan Beach, Huntington Beach, Long Beach, Santa Ana and Brea.

Thousands gather in #DTLA for the #MarchForOurLives rally and will March to city hall at 10am. @KTLA pic.twitter.com/7SK4k4zds7 — Chris Gierowski (@tepall14) March 24, 2018

These are the planned street closures in downtown L.A. for the March for Our Lives. For more information on where to march and how to get there: https://t.co/3tF1IJY8P1 pic.twitter.com/SLBoLKUekU — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) March 24, 2018

“To us, this is not a partisan issue. It’s an issue of life or death,” says Alex Wind, a Parkland school shooting survivor and a "March for our Lives" student organizer. “I think we all agree that this needs to change.” https://t.co/o5Yv0BZGFt pic.twitter.com/AyS54sf2Co — CNN (@CNN) March 23, 2018