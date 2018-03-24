‘Gun Control Saves Lives’: Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom Touts Gun Reform Law Prop 63 While Addressing Protestors in Santa Ana

Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom has never been a darling of the NRA. He accused the organization of trying to incite violence through a recruiting video last year and was the force behind 2016’s Proposition 63, a voter-approved gun control initiative that requires background checks for ammunition, among other restrictions.

Newsom, who is running for governor, highlighted his record Saturday afternoon as he spoke to protesters at the March for Our Lives in Santa Ana.

“We changed the trajectory of the debate, not just in this state but all across the rest of the country,” Newsom said of the state’s laws. “Gun control saves lives!”

Newsom touted Proposition 63, which he proposed and campaigned for, as California’s answer to the NRA’s sway over federal gun policy. “Instead of booing, instead of complaining, you decided to step up and step in and we passed Proposition 63,” he told the crowd, which cheered loudly and waved signs decrying gun violence. “You said, ‘Enough!’ You said, ‘We will be the example.’”

