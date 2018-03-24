LAPD Seeks Help in Finding Missing 21-Year-Old Woman Last Seen in Chinatown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Los Angeles Police Department officials are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 21-year-old woman.

Valentina Lore was last seen in the 900 block of North Broadway in Chinatown on March 3.

She is described being about 5 feet tall and weighs about 110 pounds. She has shoulder-length blond hair with dark roots and brown eyes, police said.

Lore has Crohn’s Disease and her family is concerned for her safety.

Anyone who may have seen Lore or has information about about her can call the LAPD’s missing persons unit at 213-996-1800.