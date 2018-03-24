Police Shooting of Unarmed Black Man Heightens Racial Tensions in Sacramento

The fatal shooting of an unarmed African American man by police last weekend in his backyard has intensified long-simmering tensions between Sacramento’s black community and the police and is testing efforts by City Hall to increase outreach and transparency.

Stephon Clark’s death, captured on video released by the department on Thursday, was the latest of several controversial police shootings of black men in Sacramento in the last few years.

For some residents who protested in the streets, blocking the 5 Freeway and preventing fans from getting to a Sacramento Kings basketball game, Clark’s death was further proof that police officers are afraid of black men. They expressed concern that the officers would not be held accountable for killing an unarmed person.

The protests continued Friday as about 100 people marched to the state Capitol, holding signs and photos of the 22-year-old Clark. Later, a large crowd blocked streets downtown, breaking at least one car window and clashing with police.

