Edna Chavez, a South Los Angeles resident, spoke to the march in Washington, recalling the day her brother was killed.

She remembers seeing the “sunset going down on South Central” and hearing the “pops, thinking they’re fireworks.”

“Ricardo was his name,” Chavez said, asking the crowd to say his name. “Ricardo! Ricardo!” the crowd chanted in unison.

“I lost more than my brother that day. I lost my hero,” Chavez said.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.