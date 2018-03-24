Russell Simmons Hit With $10-Million Lawsuit Alleging He Forced Himself Onto Woman After Concert

Russell Simmons has been hit with a $10-million rape lawsuit from a woman who says that the hip-hop music mogul forced himself on her in his hotel room following a concert.

It is the latest accusation of sexual misconduct that Simmons is facing. Multiple women have accused the Def Jam Recordings impresario of harassment or rape.

The lawsuit, filed Friday in Los Angeles County Superior Court, doesn’t identify the plaintiff except to say that she resides in California. The complaint also doesn’t disclose the date or city of the alleged incident.

Russell denied allegations of sexual misconduct in a statement sent to The Times, adding that he has passed lie detector tests.

