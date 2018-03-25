Al Sharpton to Attend Funeral of Unarmed Man Shot by Sacramento Police in His Grandmother’s Backyard

The Rev. Al Sharpton on Sunday said he was “alarmed” by the shooting death in Sacramento of an unarmed African American man by police, as an attorney for the man’s family disputed police accounts that he was a suspected vandal.

Sharpton said he planned to attend the funeral Thursday of Stephon Clark, 22, who was gunned down in his grandmother’s backyard on March 18. Police believed Clark was armed with a gun, but only a cellphone was recovered at the scene.

Clark’s death sparked tensions in the state capital Friday night, capping a week of unrest following the shooting, with protesters briefly shutting down Interstate 5, blocking access to a Sacramento Kings basketball game at Golden 1 Center arena and later clashing with police in riot gear.

“Certainly this case has not gotten the national attention that I think it deserves,” Sharpton said in a segment on his MSNBC show PoliticsNation, criticizing Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions for not addressing police reform when he spoke to a black law enforcement group in Alabama last week. “Twenty shots at an unarmed man. I immediately was alarmed by this.”

Read the full story on LATimes.com.