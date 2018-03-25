Bomb Squad Safely Detonates Grenades Found by Family in North Hollywood Home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A bomb squad safely detonated five grenades in a park after a family reported finding them in a North Hollywood residence, Los Angeles police said Sunday.

The family said they were cleaning up a dead relative's garage at the home near Clybourn and Clark avenues around 7:30 pm. Saturday when they discovered the grenades, according to LAPD.

Unsure whether what had appeared to be grenades were real or fake, the family called the authorities.

The response forced a two-hour evacuation within two blocks of the home, resident Linda Bessin told KTLA.

The bomb squad detonated the grenades at Valley Village Park, according to LAPD.

Bessin said she was able to return home by 10 p.m.

The grenades could have been from the Vietnam War era, authorities suspected.