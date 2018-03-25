Wisconsin Father Accused of Driving Daughter to Buy Heroin That Killed Her Could Face 40 Years in Prison

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Prosecutors said 60-year-old Terry Hibbard of Wisconsin could face 40 years in prison for taking his daughter to buy the heroin that killed her, KTLA sister station WITI reported Thursday.

The daughter, Taralyn, was 32 years old, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

According to a criminal complaint, the Grafton man told investigators he took his daughter to Milwaukee to buy heroin "once or twice a week."

Last July, they stopped at 60th and Good Hope Road. Hibbard told investigators, "Taralyn purchased $60 worth of heroin" from Davion "Cheese" Poe.

They drove home to a Grafton trailer park, and investigators said Hibbard told them his daughter "gave (him) a line to snort, keeping the rest."

The next morning, Taralyn was found dead.

During the investigation, authorities said they found a text conversation between Taralyn and someone listed as "daddy." In them, they talked about "how to obtain drugs" and discussed their dealer "Cheese."

In one text, investigators said the daughter told someone she overdosed and "her father had to use Narcan to revive her."

Hibbard was in custody for reckless homicide. If convicted, he could face 40 years in prison.

As for Davion Poe, he was sentenced on Wednesday to eight years in prison and 10 years extended supervision.