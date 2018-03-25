Rollover Crash in Tustin Leaves 1 Teen Dead, 6 Others Injured: Police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A sedan carrying seven people flipped over after crashing into a parked truck in Tustin, killing one of them, authorities said Sunday.

The incident happened near Legacy and Tustin Ranch roads around 2:40 p.m. on Friday, according to Tustin police.

The driver of an Infiniti M37 lost control and hit a cement post while traveling east on Legacy Road, investigators said. The vehicle spun out of control, hit a parked rental truck and overturned, according to authorities.

The Orange County Coroner identified the individual pronounced dead at the scene as Pedro Daniel Fuentes, a 17-year-old Santa Ana resident.

Police said Fuentes was a passenger in the four-seater, which carried seven people ages 17 to 20 years old when the incident happened. Authorities had to extract them out of the damaged vehicle and transported six to nearby hospitals.

"Other people ran over and they tried to open the door on the right side and they couldn't get it open," witness Nicole Lombardo told KTLA. ""All the kids in the car were screaming."

Authorities could not confirm the survivors' conditions. Police said the driver of the truck, who was sitting in the vehicle at the time of the crash, did not sustain any injuries.

Tustin - OCFA & Tustin PD on scene of a traffic collision on the 16000 block of Legacy. 6 patients transported, 1 DOA. Jaws of Life used to extricate patients. Tustin PD is Investigating incident. pic.twitter.com/FbZVprvdwS — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) March 23, 2018

Speed might have been a factor in the crash, but the cause remained under investigation, according to police.

“There are speed limits, and there are seatbelt laws, passenger restrictions for vehicles for safety reasons," Lt. Robert Wright said.

A GoFundMe page has been created for Fuentes' family.