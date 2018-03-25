Second Woman Accuses Lynwood Councilman of Sexual Misconduct

A second woman has come forward to accuse Lynwood Councilman Edwin Hernandez of behaving inappropriately toward her while she was employed with the city.

Edwin Hernandez is seen in a photo at Lynwood City Hall. (Credit: KTLA)

The woman, Marisela Santana, 45, said Hernandez sexually harassed her and later retaliated against her after she was hired as the city’s spokeswoman in late 2012, a year before Hernandez was elected into office.

“He wanted us to be more than friends outside of City Hall,” Santana said. “He wanted something physical, and I said no.”

The allegations come more than three weeks after Monica Ochoa, a senior accounting technician with the city, accused Hernandez of sexual harassment, forcing officials to launch an independent investigation into the allegations.

