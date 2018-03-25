Second Woman Accuses Lynwood Councilman of Sexual Misconduct

A second woman has come forward to accuse Lynwood Councilman Edwin Hernandez of behaving inappropriately toward her while she was employed with the city.

The woman, Marisela Santana, 45, said Hernandez sexually harassed her and later retaliated against her after she was hired as the city’s spokeswoman in late 2012, a year before Hernandez was elected into office.

“He wanted us to be more than friends outside of City Hall,” Santana said. “He wanted something physical, and I said no.”

The allegations come more than three weeks after Monica Ochoa, a senior accounting technician with the city, accused Hernandez of sexual harassment, forcing officials to launch an independent investigation into the allegations.

