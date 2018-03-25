Sunday “Gayle on the Go!”, Sunday, March 25th, 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy Sunday! Let's get some fresh air! Let's get some exercise! Let's experience something new! Here are some Sunday "Gayle on the Go!" suggestions. Enjoy!

Vegan Street Fair

Chandler Boulevard Between Tujunga & Vineland

North Hollywood

http://www.veganstreetfair.com

Yum! Yum! Yummy! The largest single day vegan event in the world is in North Hollywood at the Vegan Street Fair. It’s an opportunity to learn and to taste plant-based foods and if you’re already a vegan to can learn about new taste treats from more than two-hundred vendors.

Free!

Pysanka Easter Egg Festival

Ukranian Culture Center

4315 Melrose Avenue

Los Angeles

http://www.discoverlosangeles.com

See the marvelous artists who make these magnificent traditional Ukranian Easter Eggs at the Pysanka Easter Egg Festival. At the Ukranian Culture Center event we’re also invited to make our own colorful Pysanka Easter Egg. Admission is Free!

Free!

Cesar Chavez Family Day Celebration @ Noon

LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes

501 North Main Street

Los Angeles

888 488 8083

lapca.org

The late labor leader and civil rights activist Cesar Chavez is being celebrated Saturday at Cesar Chavez Family Day in downtown Los Angeles at La Plaza de Cultura Y Artes.

The event will teach visitors about his work for farm labor rights including his boycott the resulted in a collective bargaining agreement guaranteeing field workers the rights to unionize.

Hot VWs Drag Day

Irwindale Speedway

500 Speedway Drive

Irwindale

626 358 1100

714 544 1759

http://www.irwindalespeedway.com

It’s DRAG DAY at Irwindale Speedway. Instead of seeing the usual muscle cars and funny cars burning up the track, look for these hot rod Volkswagens to start “putting it on the bumper” at 7pm.

Masters of the American West

The Autry Museum of the American West

4700 Western Heritage Way

Los Angeles

theautry.org

323 667 2000

theautry.org

THIS IS THE LAST DAY to explore the country’s premier Western art show at The Autry Museum of the American West.

MASTERS OF THE AMERICAN WEST 2018 features 70 nationally recognized contemporary Western artists.

The exhibition and sale of historic and mythic Western experiences closes today, Sunday, March 25th.

King Tut: Treasures of the Golden Pharaoh

California Science Center

700 Exposition Park Drive

Los Angeles

323 724 3623

californiasciencecenter.org

King Tut exhibitions have toured Southern California since the 1960s. Well, the king is back in a new exhibition at the California Science Center in Exposition Park in downtown Los Angeles. This is KING TUT: TREASURES OF THE GOLDEN PHARAOH.

Egyptian officials say the new exhibition has nearly triple the number of objects that have previously toured — many leaving Egypt for the first time because this year is the 100th anniversary of the discovery of King Tut’s tomb.

The Wall That Heals

Replica Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall

Lone Hill Middle School

700 South Lone Hill

San Dimas

http://www.vvmf.org

The replica of the Washington, D.C. Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall has arrived in Southern California. The travelling wall is open at a free display open 24 hours a day now through Sunday at Lone Hill Middle School in San Dimas.

The 375-foot-long Wall That Heals honors the more than three million Americans who served in the U.S. Armed Forces during the Vietnam War and it bears the names of the more than 58,000 men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in Vietnam.

Make it a GREAT Sunday! Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

