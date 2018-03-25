Man Seriously Injured After Falling From Balcony of Apartment Building in Fullerton: Police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A 19-year-old man sustained serious injuries after he fell from the balcony of an apartment building in Fullerton, police said Sunday.

Authorities received a call about the incident at 2569 E. Chapman Ave., an apartment complex near California State University, Fullerton, around 10:50 p.m. Saturday.

Fullerton police could not confirm whether the teenager accidentally fell or jumped from the building's third-floor balcony, but Lt. Robert Bastreri said they did not believe he was pushed.

The man, who has not been identified, did not appear in a search through Cal State Fullerton's student database, investigators said. He suffered internal and facial injuries but was expected to recover, according to police.

It's unclear who called about the incident.

Authorities provided no further information.