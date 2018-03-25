Tree in Glendale Falls on Woman, Apparently Damages Car; No Information on Her Condition

A tree in Glendale fell and struck a woman who fire officials have described as “elderly” on Sunday while also apparently damaging a car on the side of the road, as footage of the scene shows.

The woman was hit by the tree while she was out walking near the 3900 block of El Lado Drive, according to the Glendale Fire Department. However, fire officials did not have information about the nature of her injuries or status of her condition.

Authorities also did not offer information on how exactly the incident happened, but a witness told KTLA she watched as the woman struggled to duck and cover before being struck.

“She had just enough time to step one or two steps back and lean back and kind of cover her head,” the witness said. “And the tree was on her.”

“It was less than a second and a half … it was really fast,” she said.

Footage of the scene shows a tree with multiple branches that are apparently cut hanging over a parked car that appears to have its rear window smashed in.

No further information was released by authorities.