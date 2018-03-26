20-Year-Old Man Arrested on Suspicion of Sexually Assaulting Juvenile in San Jacinto: Police

A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl he had been communicating with over the Internet after police found him in the car with her during the early morning hours Monday, San Jacinto police said.

At about 2:20 a.m., an officer noticed what police described as a “suspicious vehicle” behind a building in the area of Palm and Esplanade avenues, authorities said. Inside the car was Joshua Blake Simmering of Calimesa and a 15-year-old girl, police said.

Upon further investigation, officials learned he had gained the girl’s confidence through exchanges online and began “engaging in a sexual relationship with her,” police said in a news release. Police said it’s possible there are other alleged victims like the girl.

Simmering was later booked into Riverside County Jail. No further information was released by police.