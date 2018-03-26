× California, 33 Other States Demand Answers From Facebook on Cambridge Analytica’s Use of Personal Data

California Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra joined counterparts from 33 other states in demanding Monday that Facebook explain how personal information from millions of people was used without their consent by a political consulting firm with ties to Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

The letter asks Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg to detail when his company learned that data were being used by the firm Cambridge Analytica, how many Facebook users’ information was taken and what policies exist to make sure consumers give consent before their personal information is used by third parties.

“Facebook left millions of Californians’ personal information vulnerable,” Becerra said in a statement, adding his office intends to “make sure that consumers’ personal information is kept private and secure.”

The letter was signed by top attorneys in 34 states including New York, Illinois and New Jersey. It was also signed by attorneys general for Guam, American Samoa and the District of Columbia.

