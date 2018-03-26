Chula Vista Police Officer Mourns His K-9 Partner and ‘Best Friend’

Chula Vista police officers are mourning the death of one of their beloved K-9 partners.

Griffen, a 7-year-old Belgian Malinois, suffered from an undisclosed medical condition and passed away, according to Chula Vista police Lt. Eric Thunberg.

His handler Officer Chancellor, his handler’s family and other members of the department’s K9 program were present when he passed, KTLA sister station KSWB in San Diego reported.

The department posted an emotional photo on Twitter early Sunday showing an officer embracing the dog at a veterinary clinic.

On Friday, CVPD lost a trusted partner, K9 Griffen. It was a hard day for all of us, especially Griffen’s handler and best friend, Officer Chancellor. May you #RIP, Griffen. Thank you for your service to our Department and the city of #ChulaVista. -1180 pic.twitter.com/sdik99O4hN — Chula Vista Police (@ChulaVistaPD) March 25, 2018

“It is hard to overstate the bond that a K-9 and his handler have when working long hours in dangerous situations. CVPD’s law enforcement family extends deepest sympathies to his partner officer,” the department stated, according to KSWB.

Griffen worked alongside his handler mostly during the night shift. He was well-known in the South Bay region of San Diego County as he was a frequent guest at public events in the community.

“On behalf of all the women and men at the Chula Vista Police Department, Thank You Griffen for your service, you will be missed,” the Police Department said.