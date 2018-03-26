Claremont Home Destroyed by Fire Following Reported Explosion

A home in Claremont was reduced to a charred shell after an explosion was reported there on Monday.

Firefighters were called about an explosion on the 200 block of West 12th Street shortly before 2 p.m., said Los Angeles County Fire Department Supervisor Melanie Flores.

Crews were on the scene in fire attack mode, Flores said, but by the time Sky5 was above the scene around 3:30 p.m., the home appeared to be completely destroyed.

The flames appeared to be contained to the home they originated in, the aerial video showed.

No injuries were reported, according to Flores.

The fire’s cause was under investigation, and although it was reported as an explosion, it’s unclear exactly what led up to the large blaze.

There were reports of downed wires and a gas link in the area, but they had not yet been linked to the fire, officials said.

Firefighters remained on the scene Monday afternoon, and no further details were immediately available.