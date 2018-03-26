High Winds Expected Across SoCal Mountains, With Gusts of Up to 50 Mph in Some Areas

Gusty winds will continue to sweep across the Southland through Tuesday morning, bringing 35 mph winds with 50 mph gusts to some mountainous areas, including the stretch of Interstate 5 known as the Grapevine.

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory through Tuesday morning warning drivers that gusts will make driving difficult on Interstate 5, California 33 in Ventura County and California 14 between Santa Clarita and Palmdale in Los Angeles County. Winds are expected to peak in intensity late Monday afternoon and Monday night.

Strong north winds will continue Monday, but by Tuesday morning, the winds will be out of the northeast.

The strongest winds at that time will occur around the foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains, according to the service.

Gusty north-northeast winds through Tuesday across Southwest California. Strongest winds across the mountains with gusts 50-60 mph likely. #cawx #LAwind #LAWeather pic.twitter.com/zSJKWwp0Lk — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) March 26, 2018

