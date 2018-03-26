Massive Tree Topples in Glendale, Injuring Woman in Her Late 70s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A massive tree toppled onto the side of a road in Glendale and injured a woman in her late 70s, the victim's partner told KTLA Monday.

The incident happened near 3980 El Lado Drive on Sunday, according to the Glendale Fire Department. The woman, identified as Patricia Kennedy by her partner, Caroline Dyer, was taking a walk on the pathway.

A witness told KTLA she watched the woman struggle to duck and cover before being hit.

“She had just enough time to step one or two steps back and lean back and kind of cover her head, and the tree was on her,” the witness said. “It was less than a second and a half … it was really fast."

Witnesses reported trying to help. Dyer said the tree pinned Kennedy's legs, and it took emergency crews 30 minutes to get her out.

Footage of the scene shows parts of the tree over a parked car, which appears to have its rear window smashed in.

The victim was recovering at Huntington Memorial Hospital after undergoing surgery, Dyer said.

Authorities have not provided further details about the incident and the victim's condition.