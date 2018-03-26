Mayor Sues Riverside Over Contract of City Manager, Who’s Set to Receive $471,000 in Pay, Benefits

As Riverside Mayor Rusty Bailey sees it, City Manager John Russo’s new contract is a giveaway of taxpayer money.

Bailey tried to veto the seven-year pact last month after it was approved by the City Council, only to be told by the city attorney that he doesn’t have that power. So Bailey has asked a court to set aside the contract unless the council overrides his veto.

“When is enough enough?” he said recently. “The new contract is beyond any other contract.”

But what Bailey sees as excessive, others see as fair compensation for a capable leader. Russo will receive pay and other benefits worth about $471,000 this year and a $675,000 low-interest home loan.

