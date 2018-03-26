Meal Plan for Optimal Brain Health With Dr. Lisa Mosconi

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Renowned neuroscientist and nutritionist Dr. Lisa Mosconi joined us live with brain healthy recipes from her new book “Brain Food – The Surprising Science of Eating for Cognitive Power” By drawing on more than fifteen years of scientific research and experience, Dr. Mosconi provides expert advice to prevent medical decline and sharpen memory. Her brain healthy recipes will help you maintain peak cognitive performance well into old age and therefore delay and may even prevent the appearance of debilitating diseases like Alzheimer’s. The book is available on Amazon. For more info on Dr. Lisa Mosconi, you can also go to her website.