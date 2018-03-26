Metropolitan Fashion Week will host the hottest, sexiest and the most stylish Men's Fashion Show in the World… featuring the hottest international men’s swimwear and formal wear. The Producer Eduardo Khawam joined us live with a preview. The Men’s Fashion Show is happening Thursday, March 29 at the Millennium Biltmore Hotel. Doors open at 7p. For more information including how you can get tickets, click HERE or follow them on social media. For the designers featured in the segment, you can also follow them on social media @giovannitestiofficial and @shoplasc.
Metropolitan Fashion Week Preview With Eduardo Khawam
-
Fashion Finds Under $100 With The Zoe Report
-
Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas With Ashley Fultz
-
How to Wear Pantone’s 2018 Color of the Year With Ashley Fultz
-
Train Like a Victoria Secret Angel With the Pvolve
-
The Cheese Twins on How to Wow Your Valentine With Cheese
-
-
Spring Fashion Trends With Style Expert Lilliana Vazquez
-
Most Popular Beauty Questions Answered With Refinery 29’s Lexy Lebsack
-
Subscription Box for Girls Who Love Fashion With KidPik
-
Fashion Designer Hubert de Givenchy Dies at 91
-
Frank’s Birthday With Bon Vivant Market and Café
-
-
Design-A-Gown Contest With Starlight Children’s Foundation
-
Stony Brook University in New York to Offer Master’s Degree in ‘Masculinity Studies’
-
Robin Williams’ Death Was Followed by 10 Percent Increase in Suicides in U.S., Study Says