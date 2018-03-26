Metropolitan Fashion Week Preview With Eduardo Khawam

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Metropolitan Fashion Week will host the hottest, sexiest and the most stylish Men's Fashion Show in the World… featuring the hottest international men’s swimwear and formal wear. The Producer Eduardo Khawam joined us live with a preview. The Men’s Fashion Show is happening Thursday, March 29 at the Millennium Biltmore Hotel. Doors open at 7p. For more information including how you can get tickets, click HERE or follow them on social media. For the designers featured in the segment, you can also follow them on social media @giovannitestiofficial and @shoplasc.