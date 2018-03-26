Mountain Lion Spotted in Backyards of Azusa Homes, Prompting Multi-Agency Response

Authorities are trying to track down a mountain lion that was spotted roaming through multiple backyards of an Azusa neighborhood on Monday morning.

The full-grown cougar was seen in the backyards of at least two homes in the area of the 600 block of West Virginia Ann Drive around 9 a.m., Sky5 aerial video showed.

The big cat has been observed jumping fences and even on top of a shed in the quiet cul-de-sac. At one point, he or she could be seen pawing on a door of a residence in an apparent effort to enter the single-story dwelling.

Several California Department of Fish and Wildlife wardens have responded to the area, some apparently armed with tranquilizer guns, according to the aerial footage. Azusa Police Department officers are also on scene.

The mountain lion has moved at least a couple of houses over from where it was initially spotted on Monday, and the nimble animal was hunkered down behind some residences, a police official said at the scene.

“What we’re doing right now is we’re just trying to contain the mountain lion and make sure he doesn’t pose any threat to anybody’s safety,” the official said in a video posted on the Police Department’s Twitter account.

He urged residents to stay indoors amid efforts to corral the cougar, noting that officers have gone door-to-door to spread the word in the affected neighborhood.

