Newport Beach Officials Prepare for Possibility of Big Tsunami That Could Flood Large Swaths of City

In Newport Beach, the “Big One” might be an earthquake, or the tsunami that follows one.

Tsunami and emergency response experts at a Newport workshop last week offered tips on how to avoid the devastation of the quake-triggered waves.

The keys, they said, are preparedness and recognition.

A large swath of Newport Beach sits below 32-foot elevation, the most at-risk “run-up area.” A city map shows the Balboa Peninsula, the harbor islands, the Corona del Mar beaches and much of the area along Upper Newport Bay as being in the hazard zone.

